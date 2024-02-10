Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 455,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 53,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 160.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,444 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 439,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

