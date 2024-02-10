Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 570,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,314,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Stories

