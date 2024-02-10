Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,870,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,334,000 after purchasing an additional 328,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.55. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

