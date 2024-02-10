Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,965 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of RadNet worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RDNT opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,766.23 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

