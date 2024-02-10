Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,896 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $15,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,366,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,726,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 114,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock worth $1,278,355. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORT stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $34.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.87.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CORT

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.