Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 42,122 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 135.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,332,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO D Shane Loper sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $828,068.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,848. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

