Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 261.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

