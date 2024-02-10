Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPS Commerce Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $210.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
