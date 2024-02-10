Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,061 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 11,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $210.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.52 and a 52 week high of $218.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.