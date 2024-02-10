Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,696 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Graham worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its position in Graham by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Graham by 2.9% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Graham by 14.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graham during the third quarter worth $202,000. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Graham Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Graham stock opened at $722.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $691.81 and a 200-day moving average of $626.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.12. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $545.00 and a 52-week high of $748.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Graham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Articles

