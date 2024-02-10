Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,783,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 91.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after buying an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

monday.com Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $235.92 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day moving average is $171.46.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

