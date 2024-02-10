Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,861 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 7.6% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insider Activity at Immersion

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc acquired 42,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,625 shares of company stock worth $547,625. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IMMR

Immersion Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $7.05 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. Immersion had a net margin of 115.24% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 14th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.