Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $25.75. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 1,146,586 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VKTX. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 196,015 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

