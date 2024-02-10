Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($2.10) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vir Biotechnology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

