Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $128.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.29. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,276,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $566,703,000 after buying an additional 234,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 606,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Walt Disney by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

