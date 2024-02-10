Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,097,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180,825 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $142,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 120,586 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after purchasing an additional 711,820 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,030,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.64 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.