WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 5,838 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 23,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $426.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

