WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3,293.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after purchasing an additional 928,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,240,000 after acquiring an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,399,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.18 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

