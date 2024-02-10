WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20,641.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,860 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $193.57 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50. The firm has a market cap of $616.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.