WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,695 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,547,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average of $152.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

