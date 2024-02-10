WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $3.38 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 173.5% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after buying an additional 90,685 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,404,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,505,000 after buying an additional 46,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $214.13 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.