WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,733,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

