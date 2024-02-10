Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 580.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 64,395 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 21.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

WMK opened at $59.59 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $86.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

