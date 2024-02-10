Wells Fargo & Company Increases Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $43.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

