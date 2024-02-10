Wells Fargo & Company Trims KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Target Price to $10.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of KREF opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 361.76 and a quick ratio of 384.64. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $659.83 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

