Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 182.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $93.42.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

