Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,680 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of Western Digital worth $138,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

