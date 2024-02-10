William Blair Weighs in on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

InnovAge Stock Performance

NASDAQ INNV opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $770.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70. InnovAge has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $8.15.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares in the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

