William Blair Weighs in on Palantir Technologies Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Wedbush boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 270.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,877 shares of company stock valued at $24,960,001 in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

