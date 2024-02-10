William Blair Weighs in on The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of SMG opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.67. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

