William Zerella Sells 32,500 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $457,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,496.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.41. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $18.68.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

