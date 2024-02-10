WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.12

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 17077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHDG. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

