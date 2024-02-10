Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $310.04

Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 310.04 ($3.89) and traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.01). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,007,513 shares changing hands.

Worldwide Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 310.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,000.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Worldwide Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were given a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 23rd. Worldwide Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

Worldwide Healthcare Company Profile

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

