Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WOR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

WOR stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $63.87.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

