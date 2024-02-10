Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

