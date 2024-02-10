Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $124.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.12. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $124.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.22.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

