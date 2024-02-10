Yann Louis Etienvre Sells 9,036 Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 9,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.64, for a total transaction of C$331,101.63.

Yann Louis Etienvre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Celestica alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total transaction of C$805,868.02.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock opened at C$52.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$52.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.82 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.6791401 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.