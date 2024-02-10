Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.72. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YUM. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

