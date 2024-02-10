Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $253.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $340.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

