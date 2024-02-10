Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Zeta Global by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zeta Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zeta Global by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZETA. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $9.99 on Friday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

