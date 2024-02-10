Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $248.23

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $248.23 and last traded at $245.87, with a volume of 151055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after purchasing an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

