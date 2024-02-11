110 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO opened at $405.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $406.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.