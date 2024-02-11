110 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCO opened at $405.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.61. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $406.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Moody’s
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.