119 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $538,008,000 after buying an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 9,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Waters by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $322.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.36. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $341.94.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

