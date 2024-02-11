216 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Illumina by 203.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Down 3.8 %

Illumina stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

