241 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 738,862 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

