57,415 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,415 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $10.33 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $796.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.25.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

