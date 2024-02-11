7,861 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,861 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $383,295.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THOR Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $118.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.34. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.78.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

