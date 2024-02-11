85 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $792,790,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,260,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MLM opened at $527.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $496.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.94 and a 52-week high of $527.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Martin Marietta Materials
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.