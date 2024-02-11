8,657 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the third quarter worth about $18,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX stock opened at $89.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.65. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.