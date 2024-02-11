Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Acadian Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 2.1 %

TSE ADN opened at C$17.04 on Friday. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$15.40 and a 52 week high of C$18.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$292.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of C$23.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

