ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.11 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.22). Approximately 1,358,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 593% from the average daily volume of 195,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) target price on shares of ActiveOps in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get ActiveOps alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AOM

ActiveOps Price Performance

About ActiveOps

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £69.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4,850.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 96.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.56.

(Get Free Report)

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ActiveOps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ActiveOps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.